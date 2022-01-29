How to evolve Riolu into Lucario in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Lucario is one of the most popular Pokémon ever because of a variety of reasons. They are cool, they appear in Super Smash Bros., and they are blue. All very valid reasons to dedicate your life to them. If you have a Riolu in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and can’t figure out how to get it to evolve into Lucario, here is some help.

To evolve Riolu into Lucario in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you need to raise its friendship to a very high level. If you are ever unsure how your efforts are going, talk to Belamy in front of the Pokémon Pastures in Jubilife Village. Here is how to raise your Riolu’s friendship level.

The most consistent way to increase friendship is to battle and win with your Riolu on the battlefield. Given the Pokémon’s fighting abilities, you should be able to take out quite a few enemies as you level it up. Just make sure that you finish as many battles as possible with it still up and kicking. It won’t gain any friendship if it faints, so be sure to heal it whenever needed.

While you are out adventuring, also be sure to use Riolu to gather resources like fruit, plants, and rocks. Whenever you see them appear in the world, throw your Riolu’s Pokéball near it for them to grab it and get a small experience boost.

Speaking of experience, you can also give your Riolu a friendship boost by feeding it EXP Candies you earn from Requests.

After your Riolu has reached the minimum friendship, just level them up and you will get a notice that they can be evolved. Choose to evolve them in your pack and you can enjoy your new Lucario.