Riolu has been one of the more beloved Pokémon throughout the series. They frequently appear in the games, and you can find them while exploring the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Although you might find Riolu, this Pokémon does have an evolved form, which many players frequently use as they play through their game. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Riolu into Lucario in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Riolu evolves into Lucario in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The method of evolving Riolu into Lucario has remained the same since the Pokémon was initially introduced. You only need to find a Metal Coat, give it to Riolu, and it will become Lucario, a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon you can use for the rest of the game. The way you evolve Riolu is by increasing its friendship.

Friendship is a hidden stat you can’t keep track of without speaking to an NPC. Someone in Cascarrafa will determine how much friendship you have with any Pokémon you’ve captured or you have in your party. The person you’re looking for will be standing next to a Marill.

The best way to increase a Pokémon’s friendship is by bringing them with you into battles and having them win, walking around with them, feeding them berries, and making sure they don’t faint during a battle. When they faint, they lose a few points of friendship with you, but you can quickly bring it back up by winning a few more berries. For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, washing and cleaning your Pokémon is another way to do this.

When you’ve reached a high enough friendship level with Riolu, have it level up during the day, and it will become a Lucario.