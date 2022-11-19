Does Tatsugiri evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduce several Pokémon to the series, giving you a chance to catch them for the first time in the Paldea region. One of these Pokémon is Tatsugiri, a small fish Pokémon that, despite its size, has a good amount of power. Given its small stature, many would assume they could evolve this Pokémon, and they would want to check to make sure they don’t need it to fill an entry in their Pokédex. Does Tatsugiri have an evolved form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Can you evolve Tatsugiri in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

We can confirm Tatsugiri does not have an evolved form. When you catch it in the wild, this is the first and only form for this Pokémon as it stands with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We don’t know if the development team at Game Freak has plans to introduce an evolved form in the future, in the DLC, or at all, but we highly doubt they would do this so soon. This is the Pokémon’s only form, but it does have three unique color variations you can find in the wild.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beyond the color changes, Tatsugiri will not evolve. Even if you consider its smaller size, it’s a powerful Pokémon that can do quite a bit of damage, given it’s a Dragon and Water-type. As a Dragon and Water-type, Tatsugiri will be weak against Dragon and Fairy-type attacks and is resistant against Fire, Water, and Steel-type moves. Overall, it has a few weaknesses and a decent number of resistances that make it a worthwhile choice if you’re looking for a colorful Dragon-type Pokémon to grace your party.

You can find Tatsugiri closer to the more challenging parts of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the northwest regions of the game, surrounding Casseroya Lake.