With Rockruff making its debut in Pokémon Go during the Season of Alola, you’ll want to get your hands on this Pokémon to add to your Pokédex. Rockruff features two unique evolutions, a Midday Form and a Midnight Form of Lycanroc, both of them appearing vastly different from the other. How you evolve Rockruff into these forms is also different. This guide covers how to evolve Rockruff into Midnight Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Go.

It all comes down to timing. Both Lycanroc’s forms have the same requirements of 50 Rockruff Candy. However, for Midnight Form Lycanroc, you want to make sure you evolve your Rockruff when it’s dark out. So while it’s dark, Midnight Form Lycanroc will be available. If you do it any other time, during the day precisely, your Rockruff will become the Midday Form Lycanroc.

Unfortunately, you can’t use your area’s time of day for timing. Instead, you want to wait until you see the nighttime in Pokémon Go. If you don’t, you risk your Rockruff becoming the Midday Form inside the Midnight Form. You’ll want to treat it as if Rockruff were an Eevee, and you want an Umbreon. When you grab this Pokémon, we recommend adding Midday Form Lycanroc to your collection and expanding your Pokédex.