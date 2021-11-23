How to farm Dark Market Credits fast in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone

Hazard Zone is Battlefield 2042’s version of a hardcore sandbox survival shooter akin to Hunt: Showdown or The Cycle: Frontier. In this mode, players have to spend Dark Market Credits to purchase their equipment: everything from sidearms all the way to passive perks has to be bought before the match, and is lost if players fail to extract. The only way to generate more Dark Market Credits in Battlefield 2042 is to perform well in Hazard Zone matches, getting lots of kills and successfully extracting with Data Drives in your backpack. Conversely, going on a loss streak can leave you broke and unable to buy the equipment you need in order to stabilize.

This is where deliberate economy management comes in. To avoid ever finding yourself short on Dark Market Credits in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone, you should occasionally go for pure farming runs. These runs will generate lots of Dark Market Credits with no risk, letting you build up the bank you need to enjoy the Hazard Zone mode in earnest.

Prepare with your team

The first thing you need to do before going on a farming run in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone is to make sure you are on the same page with your teammates. The farming strategy will simply not work if your squad doesn’t know what you are doing, or is not committing it to. Whether you are playing with friends or with randoms, take a second in the pre-game lobby to ask them if they are OK with a pure farm run. When properly coordinated, this style of play is almost as fun as regular Hazard Zone.

Before starting the match, make sure your team includes Constantin Anghel. This Specialist is strong support in general, but he is especially invaluable for this budget-focused playstyle since you won’t be buying any ammo perks or gadgets. Then make sure everyone in your squad takes the Negotiated Bounty perk, which is free and gives you 50% more Dark Market Credits for killing AI soldiers. Finally, everyone should take only free weapons and equipment.

Farm hard

Farming runs play differently from how you would normally play in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone. Instead of chasing Data Drives and picking fights, you need to kill as much AI as possible and avoid PvP if you can. Unlike Data Drives, kills reward Dark Market Credits in Hazard Zone even if you fail to extract. Survival is the goal — so don’t contest satellites or evacuation locations, and instead, give them a wide berth to avoid the players who usually cluster around them.

However, if you get pushed by another team while farming in Hazard Zone, you shouldn’t run. There is no point, since you literally have nothing to lose, and killing a few players will generate bonus Dark Market Credits. Light them up and hope for the best.

Escape with your loot

You should never extract on E1 when farming Dark Market Credits in Hazard Zone. Instead, stay on the map and keep killing AI. This part gets easier after the first extraction since there are generally fewer teams left. However, when E2 rolls around you should absolutely fight to get on the evac chopper. This is because, in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone, extraction streaks give you more perk slots and eventually also grant you a discount on equipment. Sometimes you will get lucky and win a fight at extraction, getting away with the losing team’s Data Drives. When that doesn’t happen and you get wiped before E2, you still shouldn’t feel bad — since you didn’t buy any equipment, you will still make a profit on the run.