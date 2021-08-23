How to fast travel and all fast travel locations in Psychonauts 2

The world of Psychonauts 2 is a big place, and getting around on foot can take a long time. The only benefit to running between locations on foot is that you’ll be on the lookout for secrets for any details you might have missed. If you’d rather quickly zip around, you can use a fast travel feature in the game. This guide details how fast travel works in Psychonauts 2.

The fast travel feature unlocks after you’ve spoken with Hollis, the Second Head of the Psychonauts program. She’ll assign you to the mailroom and provide you with a mentor. Once you’ve spoken with her and exit her office, Lili will burst up from the floor during a cutscene. She’ll explain how she was getting around and show Razputin how to do it, which unlocks the system for you to use.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’re ready to fast travel, approach the Otto B.O.N top, and you can pick any of the locations to visit in the Motherlobe. If you want to unlock additional locations within Motherlobe, you’ll have to access them by continuing through the story. These are all of the fast travel locations you can visit in the game.