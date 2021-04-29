How to favorite challenges in Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy

Season to season, Apex Legends has been making changes, improvements, bug fixes and new functions to the Challenge Tracker widget. The newest addition has come with Season 9: Legacy with the debut of the favoriting function. This will make it even easier for players to focus on certain challenges and easily access how far they have to go to reach them both in the lobby and in-game. Here is how favoriting challenges works.

How to favorite challenges

Image via Respawn

The favorite symbol for challenges is a symbol that players will recognize from selecting their favorite Legend and weapon skins. In order to favorite a challenge, all you need to do is right click on it. Note that this is different from the middle click used to favorite skins.

Once you have favorited a challenge, it will both display the favorite symbol to the left of it, and appear in a brand-new Challenge Tracker tab called Favorite Challenges. The tab is available in the lobby version and the in-game version of the Challenge Tracker.

This tab will be especially helpful in terms of seeing how you are doing on a certain challenge in-game, because it cuts out the time it takes to track it down entirely. This definitely upped the quality of life when it comes to earning stars and grinding that Battle Pass.