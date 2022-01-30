How to feed Pokémon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon you encounter while exploring the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are wild, so they’ll be all over the place in their natural habitat. You have the option to watch them eating in the wild, and they do not eat everything you toss at them. You’ll need to make sure you feed them a particular type of food that they like, which you can learn about by researching the Pokémon. In this guide, we’ll cover how you can feed Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The only way we’ve seen a Pokémon eating food is when they’re in the wild, and you can throw it at them. If you’re trying to get a specific Pokémon to eat something, you’ll want to catch that Pokémon first and try to increase its research level and acquire resources in an area. The more berries and items you find in the location, the more you can learn about what Pokémon like to eat. You can review what type of berries and food a Pokémon likes by checking their Pokédex page.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Feeding a Pokémon in the wild appears to be the only way to provide them with food. We’ve attempted to offer caught Pokémon food when they’re out of their Poké Balls, but they do not consume it.