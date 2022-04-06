How to fight Barkenstein in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Deep within the halls of the Chaos Chamber are four raid bosses that are seemingly impossible to beat. They will make you cower in fear when you see them for their power is too great to handle on your own. One of these bosses is known as Barkenstein and he will rain poison down on you without hesitation. You better be prepared if you wish to summon him. Here is how you fight Barkenstein in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barkenstein is one of the four secret raid bosses that you can discover once you beat the game and have accessed the Chaos Chamber. Each one of the secret raid bosses is unlocked by completing a puzzle during your Chaos Chamber Run. Once the puzzle is complete, you will see a red portal appear when you beat the boss of your run. Take this portal and you will be transported to the room of the raid boss.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barkenstein’s puzzle begins when you find a green rune. This rune can appear in any room during your Chaos Chamber run so it is important to check your surroundings before teleporting to the next area. The image above shows what the rune looks like in case you need a reference. When you interact with the rune, the puzzle will begin and a green orb will fly across the current room you’re in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the orb to where it hits the ground. After a second, it will sprout a mushroom. When this happens, jump on the mushroom. Balls will shoot up into the air. Shoot the ball that is glowing until they are all gone. This will happen three times. First, there will be three orbs, then four, then five. After all three waves of orbs have been cleared the puzzle will be complete and you can finish your Chaos Chamber run. Just be sure to use the red portal at the end to teleport to the raid boss.