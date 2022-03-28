How to find A Swordsman’s Teachings: Part Two in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files

If you’re familiar with the Yakuza and Judgment franchises, you’re no stranger to needing specific books in order to unlock certain moves. In Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files’ case, you need A Swordsman’s Teachings: Part Two to unlock the ability entitled Extra Firepower: Do or Die. Our guide below details how to find the book in question.

As with a large chunk of collectibles in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files, you need to interact with one of the stray cats strewn about Kamurocho. More specifically, you’ll want to head to Senryo Avenue, right between Little Asia and the Champion District.

You’ll want to enter the alley that is just across from the Champion District’s western entrance. Immediately upon entering this alley, you’re greeted by a scaffolding with a cat just chilling. In order to retrieve A Swordsman’s Teachings: Part Two, you need to bust out Kaito’s senses by pushing down on the left analog stick. After using the hearing sense to interact with the cat, the book is yours.

The ability it unlocks, Extra Firepower: Do or Die automatically increases the amount of damage Kaito deals while low on health. It costs 8,000 SP and can be found within the abilities submenu on the progression screen.