How to find and complete the Online Ringer side quest in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a huge RPG game that offers many side quests to complete. One of these side quests is Online Ringer, which can be tricky to find and complete, as it requires you to find a character. In this guide, we’ll go over the steps you need to take to find and complete the Online Ringer side quest in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to find the Online Ringer side quest in Tower of Fantasy

To find the Online Ringer side quest, you’ll need to head to the northern area of the Hazardous Materials Lab in Mirroria City. Once you’re there, look for the quest giver named Ron. Furthermore, the game will mark the quest’s location on your map once you are near it.

Online Ringer side quest walkthrough in Tower of Fantasy

Once you find Ron, talk to him to accept the quest. He will give you a brief overview of the quest and what you’ll need to do to complete it. He will ask you to talk to his online friend since he is scared to meet himself. Once you’ve accepted the quest, the game will add it to your quest log, and you’ll be able to track your progress.

You must head to the northeast part of the Asset Management Centre and locate Ron’s online friend, Gunther. He is standing beside a bench in the objective area. Once you have found him, you will need to talk to him. There will be a few choices during the dialogue, but that does not affect the quest. Feel free to choose the options that you like.

After successfully talking to the online friend, you must return to Ron in the Hazardous Materials Lab in Mirroria City to report your success. This will complete the Online Ringer side quest and award you with the “He and His Story” achievement.