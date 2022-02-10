How to find and complete the Sunflowers for my Love Hidden Story in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is filled to the brim with content, as an MMO worth its salt tends to be. While some content is rather upfront in how to complete it, such as the Adventurer’s Tome and the main quest, there is actually hidden content within the game that is sure to test the mettle of even advanced players.

Hidden Stories are found across Lost Ark – these differ from quests, as there is typically no guidance shown on the UI aside from a small notification above your health bar, notifying players that they are on a timer to complete a hidden story. One such story, Sunflowers for my Love, can be knocked out in the first few regions of gameplay.

Take note: players are timed on this story, although as long as you have a guide to bring you through it, you shouldn’t run the risk of failing. Still, it wouldn’t hurt to give this a read-through before kicking it off, just to ensure it is completed the first time.

Part 1

Southeast of Prideholme is a small house with sunflowers out front. Standing in front of it, near the door, will give players a prompt to investigate. A quick message will appear mentioning the Loghill Wildflower Garden, which is the cue for the next part of the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Part 2

Triport to Fiona Plains in Loghill, the Triport farthest southwest. Walk a bit to the north, and you’ll come across another set of sunflowers. Getting close to them will prompt another investigate query.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Part 3

Triport back to Prideholme and head back to the house. Don’t interact with the door, that will start another instance of the hidden story. Injstead, go slightly to the right and interact with the sunflowers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the headache of running around, players will get two charisma points, and perhaps a bit more appreciation of sunflowers.