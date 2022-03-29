How to find and defeat Signatus in Lost Ark

When roaming Arkesia’s open fields, Lost Ark players may stumble upon wide, empty, monster-less arenas, each bearing a grayed-out symbol at the center. First time visitors to these regions may ignore these diversions in pursuit of their regional questing and character progression, and rightfully so.

These arenas host the incredibly powerful Field Bosses, a series of late-game boss rush events that rotate on a daily schedule and provide highly advanced players with an additional challenge for additional loot. Many of these Field Bosses can’t even take damage from the player’s attacks until their equipment level reaches a certain threshold.

Many of these individual Field Bosses vary in terms of difficulty and lair location. Signatus, a giant mech Field Boss located in the Scraplands area of Arthetine, serves as an apt introduction for players to the Field Bossing activity.

Tracking Signatus: Time and place

As the fourth major continent players encounter, many reach Arthetine relatively early in their advancement of the main storyline. At this point in their progression, these players likely boast a total item level below 380, the minimum allowed for them to participate in fighting Signatus. Anyone who tries to fight the mech from below this item level will have their attacks deal 0 damage, and any attacks received in return will be instantly fatal, so players are encouraged to return to Signatus later.

When that “later” is can vary greatly, as Signatus’ spawn is entirely dependent on Lost Ark’s global world events calendar. Like most Field Bosses, Signatus only spawns every two or three days, at the top of every hour from 11AM to 5AM. These dates and times are all tracked under the “Field Bosses” section of Procyon’s Compass.

Battling Signatus: Keep some space

Signatus features a mountainous 63,855,000-point health bar. If not defeated within 15 minutes, it will enter berserk mode, instantly killing any players within range and resetting its health bar back to full. In order to properly defeat the mech, players need to coordinate in large parties and group up against it, working to defeat the boss within that limited time.

Tall and lumbering, Signatus can easily be outran by players trying to survive. Its slow rotational speed means that fighters within melee range can easily wrap around to the mech’s backside, safely dealing back attacks from outside its frontal attack range.

To counteract this lack of agility, Signatus’ attack patterns feature a variety of rotational attacks and range-denying mechanisms that force players to play into its cold, metallic hands. Equipped with rockets to heckle lighter, non-confrontational classes like most gunners or mages, and an electric force-field that draws players inward, the fight against Signatus favors high health bars and muscle.

