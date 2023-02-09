You can find multiple beasts throughout your time playing Hogwarts Legacy. These creatures are out in the wild, and you can bring a few of them back with you to the Room of Requirement. You can take care of them here, and if you brush and feed them, they will reward you with several resources. Tracking down these creatures can be a challenge. Here’s what you need to know about how to find and get beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Unlike the natural resources you find while exploring Hogwarts Legacy, the beasts you can bring back to the Room of Requirement have lairs. These are their homes, meaning they’re going to regularly appear at these locations. You can find a creature’s lair by zooming in on the main map and highlighting a specific icon. These lairs do not move, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble returning to this location to recapture any beasts that have returned to this location. You may want to do this if you want multiple.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to capture beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

When you arrive at the lair, make sure you have the Nab-Sack in one of your spell slots. This is the only way to catch a beast. The next step is getting close to a beast and highlighting them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the creature has been highlighted, use the Nab-Sack as if you were using a spell, wait for the circle to fill up, and click the spell button. Some creatures are tougher to catch, so you may have to do this multiple times. If creatures are getting away from you, we recommend using the Arresto Momentum spell to hold them in place, making it easier to catch them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have the beasts you want, bring them back to the Room of Requirement to take care of them.