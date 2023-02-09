You’re regularly going to find gear as you explore Hogwarts Legacy, and you’ll be switching it out on your character to give them better stats as you play the game. These gear pieces are important, but they become obsolete extremely quickly. Thankfully, there are ways you can go about upgrading your gear and where how you can give them traits to make them even better. Here’s what you need to know about how to upgrade gear and give them traits in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to upgrade gear in Hogwarts Legacy

You’ll get the chance to upgrade your gear when you learn to use the Enchanted Loom. It’s another item you can unlock in the Room of Requirement. You unlock it by progressing through the story, and during the fall semester, Deek will request your presence at the Room of Requirement. He will show you how to capture beasts found throughout Hogwarts and bring them back to the Room of Requirement to care for in the Vivarium.

Related: How to solve skeleton bridge puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to complete the quest called The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom. You’ll need to work your way through this quest, and then at the end, Deek will show you to create the Enchanted Loom. You can place the loom down at any location inside the Room of Requirement and then interact with it. You can select any item your character wears and upgrade it. Any time you want to upgrade it, it does cost animal resources, which you can acquire by taking care of them in the Vivarium.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to unlock gear traits in Hogwarts Legacy

The second thing the Enchanted Loom can do for you is weaving in traits. A handful of the higher quality and better items in Hogwarts Legacy will have trait slots, typically empty. You can find traits while exploring Hogwarts Legacy and bring the items back to the Enchanted Loom to provide them valuable traits. Whenever you add a trait to a gear slot, it does cost animal resources.