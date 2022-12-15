The Arenaria flower in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a valuable item that you will use for multiple potions and recipes in the game. Unfortunately, despite how critical and helpful this item is for crafting, tracking it down will take a bit of time, and finding it out in the open can be time-consuming. Thankfully, there are a handful of locations where you can regularly find it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Arenaria in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

How to get Arenaria in The Witcher 3

There are two prime locations you want to look for this resource. It can appear West of Woesong Bridge, primarily in the tutorial location. This area is an excellent place to find it, and you can return to this location. You must scroll out as far as possible on the main map and open up the World Map. You can then fast-travel to White Orchard and gather these materials.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can farm this area, to the east of the Sawmill, by fast traveling or meditating for the day to go by and having it respawn. Make sure to return here whenever you need to add more to your inventory.

Alternatively, some merchants are willing to sell it. Tomira, the merchant in White Orchard, will offer to sell you Arenaria. A Herbalist at the roadside shrine in White Orchard is also willing to sell you them. Finally, there is a character named Gremist in Skellige, but they will take some time to reach.

Arenaria can also be a good resource for visiting the east side of Novigrad, but this will be later in the game.