How to find Crashed Satellites locations in Call of Duty: Warzone

Things are changing up in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 4 with the addition of falling satellites and Uplink Stations. Of the two, they’re both difficult to find, but the crashed satellites are easier to locate because of the large explosion they give off when they land. There are two ways to locate crashed satellites in Verdansk, and of the two, there’s a safer alternative.

How to find Crashed Satellite locations

The best way to find Crashed Satellites in Call of Duty: Warzone is to locate Uplink Stations. Whenever you activate an Uplink Station, you call down a satellite, and then it lands nearby. It’s as simple as that. However, the big problem is trying to find the Uplink Stations. From what we can tell, there’s no direct way to find them. The only way we’ve been able to find them is through pure luck.

Screenshot by Gamepur

An Uplink Station looks just like a Recon Station, which you stand next to for the Recon Contracts. They work the same way. All you have to do is approach them, wait for the bar to fill, and a Crashed Satellite shows up a few seconds later. You’ll see it crashing to the ground with a distinct fire trail behind it, and when it lands, a large explosion echoes throughout Verdansk.

The second way you can find these satellites is by waiting for another player to call them down and then ambushing them. The problem with this method is that you need to beat that other player to the location and steal it from them. The other player has an advantage against you because they know the location, and it typically lands next to them. If you’ve been stalking another player, waiting for the best opportunity to take them down, waiting for them to rush to a crashed satellite is a good idea.