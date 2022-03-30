How to find Disguise Fundamentals in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files

Fans of Ryu Ga Gotoku’s games are familiar with skill books, which need to be obtained before specific skills are unlocked. Because Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files is under 10 hours long, there are only three skill books in total, with Disguise Fundamentals being the final unlockable one. Our guide will help you acquire it and its associated skill.

The process of unlocking the Disguise Fundamentals skill book is similar to A Swordsman’s Teachings: Part One. That skill book was obtainable within a story mission, but could also be purchased afterward at Ebisu Pawn for those that missed it. In Disguise Fundamentals’ case, you need to reach a certain point in the story, however even after reaching this point, you’ll still need to visit Ebisu Pawn.

Finding Disguise Fundamentals

The opportunity to acquire Disguise Fundamentals doesn’t come up until just before end of the expansion’s story. Without spoiling things for players that have yet to reach this point, Kaito infiltrate’s a social gathering outside of Kamurocho. After returning to Kamurocho, you’re greeted by a warning telling you to finish everything up before initiating the next mission because there is no premium adventure feature in The Kaito Files.

Once you receive this warning, head to Ebisu Pawn, which is across the street from Yagami Detective Agency, sandwiched between Nakamichi Street Entrance and Pink Street Entrance. The book goes for 50,000 yen. After purchasing it, you’re able to buy the Master of Disguise skill from the skills screen’s Special tree for 3,000 SP. This skill lets you freely switch between all of Kaito’s outfits.