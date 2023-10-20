How To Find Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

There are plenty of Easter eggs to discover in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but one of the more noteworthy locations that players can find is Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum. This other popular Marvel character also resides in New York, and his residence is there for you to go and swing around while admiring the outside.

If you’re looking to go and visit Stephen Strange’s home then we’ve got all the info on where you need to look – plus details on a few other surprises involving that area. Here is how you can find Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Where To Find Doctor Strange’s House In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Doctor Strange’s house is a location you can visit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It was also available to see in both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. However, this time a few more surprises are going on at the Sanctum Sanctorum.

To find the location of Doctor Strange’s home, you’ll need to head over to the south end of Greenwich and look just slightly east of the park. It’s not too hard to miss the Sanctum Sanctorum, as you’ll be able to see the Seal of the Vishanti on the front of the building’s roof.

Apart from being able to glance at the outside, there’s not really much else that you can do here. There is however a pivotal part of the story that plays out which involves the Sanctum Sanctorum. I’ll go into that a bit more below.

Is Doctor Strange In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

No, Doctor Strange does not appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. But in saying that, there is a major set piece of the game that takes place at the Sanctum Sanctorum. This revolves around Black Cat stealing staff from inside the home of Doctor Strange, and fortunately for Felicia, he’s not at home during this time. What kicks off after this is a thrilling sequence that showcases the power of the PlayStation 5.

Once this mission comes to an end, the staff mysteriously vanishes and a note is left in its place – signed by Wong, a close friend and companion of Doctor Strange. Wong advises that he’s been out on an adventure and just returned to take the staff back home. This entire set piece was easily one of my favorite moments in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s also very cool to see some other characters from the Marvel Universe show up, even if it’s just on a piece of paper.