How To Find Fantastic Four Easter Egg In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hides plenty of Easter eggs for players to uncover as they swing around the city of New York as Peter and Miles. From Doctor Strange’s home to cameo characters, it’s hard not to run into secrets for other Marvel properties that Insomniac Games has left behind for players to find.

One of the best Easter eggs is a nod to the Fantastic Four, and what seems to be the Baxter Building. However, this one could be hard to miss if you don’t know where to look. Here is where you need to go to find the Fantastic Four Baxter Building in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Fantastic Four Baxter Building in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Fantastic Four Easter Egg in Marvel’s Spider-Man appears to be their headquarters – the Baxter Building. I stumbled upon this as I was out and about collecting Spider-Bots. If you haven’t already grabbed it, the Future Foundation Spider-Bot can be located on the side of a large building in the northeast corner of Hell’s Kitchen.

You’ll see the Spider-Bot glowing orb as you get near, or if you have the ‘All Seeing’ Suit Tech upgrade, then the bot will show up on the mini-map. Once you grab this Spider-Bot, proceed to the top of the roof, that’s where you’ll find the Easter Egg.

On the roof of the building, is a giant number ‘4’, which is the logo of the Fantastic Four. This is currently being painted and is incomplete, as you can find painting tools and equipment surrounding the design. The building at this location is entirely new, in both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, this building was Fisk Tower, but has since been replaced by another structure.

It’s possible that the Fantastic Four haven’t quite moved into New York yet, and are just getting things set up in this new building. The side of this facility is also similar to those portrayed in comics and other games over the years, with a cylinder structure attached to the corner. This is a fun Easter Egg and great to see Insomniac Games slipping in these little nods to other Marvel characters. Maybe like the comics, we’ll see Spidey and the Fantastic Four team up in future Marvel’s Spider-Man titles. Fingers crossed!

Who Are The Fantastic Four?

Fantastic Four is a superhero team created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, who made their comic book appearance in 1961 in The Fantastic Four #1. The original group is comprised of Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), Ben Grimm (The Thing), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), and her brother Johnny Storm (Human Torch). Spider-Man and Fantastic Four have joined forces many times over the years in the comics, and at one point Peter Parker was inducted into the team as a member.

The Fantastic Four were featured in the very first issue of The Amazing Spider-Man comic in 1963, so the history between these characters goes back a long way. In 2019, there were two Fantastic Four suits added to Marvel’s Spider-Man for Peter to wear – the Bombastic Bagman Suit, and Future Foundation Suit.