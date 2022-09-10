How to find Satellite Dish dead drop in The Cycle: Frontier

In The Cycle: Frontier’s immense world, you’ll encounter several obstacles and hidden secrets. As you progress through the game, you’ll collect resources that will help you in different aspects. While most of the resources are easily obtainable, some are hidden or can be found in only specific locations, making them a rare commodity. Satellite Dish dead drop is one such item in the game that is only available in one location.

Satellite Dish dead drop location in The Cycle: Frontier

Screenshot by Gamepur

The exact location of the Satellite Dish dead drop is marked on the image above. It is located in the west of the Bright Sands region and can be found on the extract platform of the Comms tower. Similar to other dead drops in the game, the location is closely guarded by a Marauder, so be prepared for a battle.

Dead drops are either a yellow or small white box. In this case, it should be a yellow box hidden below some grass, so it can be hard to spot the box from afar. Regardless, search under the Satellite dish inside the Comms Tower, and you’ll find Satellite Dish dead drop in no time.

Unlike the regular containers, you don’t get any resources by interacting with a dead drop. Instead, you need to fill the dead drop with specific items to complete the task. The items required vary from drop to drop and completely depend upon the active Contract. In total, there are eight dead drops in the Bright Sands region and seven in the Crescent Falls region.