How To Find Sokolov Without Setting Off An Alert In Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid 3 is tough on players who rely on modern technology to keep track of enemies. There are some handy tips on how to approach Sokolov without causing too much chaos and setting off an alert.

Snake doesn’t have his modern gadgets in the jungles of Russia. Instead, he has to rely on sight and sound to locate the position of enemy guards. That means we, the players, are responsible for learning the patterns and behaviors of enemies and using them to our advantage. In this case, we’ll skip all the theoretical stuff and just tell you what you’re looking for as you enter the area to find Sokolov in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

How To Find Sokolov in Metal Gear Solid 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

A few times before you enter the area to locate Sokolov, Snake will use his binoculars in cutscenes as a way to focus on certain key points that either can or need to be explored in order to progress through Metal Gear Solid 3. This is also the game’s way of telling you that these tools are going to be required to get the best experience. In this case, we’re going to use the binoculars to locate each guard. There’s a total of five in the area:

Two on the left side.

Screenshot via Gamepur

There are two guards inside the ruined building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last guard is on the right side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve taken care of all the guards, you’ll want to explore a bit more of the area, as you’ll be seeing it again very soon under much different circumstances. This is a great time to put these areas to memory, as we said, there’s no radar to pinpoint enemies or obstacles in any area in the game. Metal Gear Solid 3 is a huge departure from the series, which is why it gets as much acclaim as it does. Just watch out for those poisonous snakes crawling in the grass.

Where to Find Sokolov in Metal Gear Solid 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

After dismantling the guards, you’ll find Sokolov hidden within the burned-down building in the eastern corner. You won’t be able to enter while under alert, so if you do get caught, you’ll have to get rid of the guards. There’s no other way to get inside either, so no funny stuff. Outside of that, you should be in the clear if you eliminated all the guards.