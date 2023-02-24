The 3D printer is an extremely useful item in Sons of the Forest, and you’ll want to revisit it often to make sure you’re creating useful supplies during your adventure. Finding it can be tricky, and it’s slightly hidden from you on the map, preventing you from going out of your way to finding it. The location is well hidden, but you can track it down using your map. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the 3D printer in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the 3D printer in Sons of the Forest

A green dot on your map highlights the exact location of the 3D printer. You can find it further in on the island, deeper in the forest. The particular green dot you want to visit will be close to the center of the island, to the southwest of the crash site. It will be to the west of the snow mountain, away from the purple icons on your map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the location, search around the rocks to find a cave. You should be able to enter this cave, and when you reach the end of it, you’ll find the 3D printer. You can interact with the printer to begin using it to create arrows, a sled, and other helpful items. You will need printer resin to craft items during your game, which means exploring the island to find more of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend placing a home at this location and using it as a small base to help you secure early-game items. Printer resin will be difficult, so you’ll want to ensure you’re only using the 3D printer if you absolutely need the item and can’t craft it yourself.