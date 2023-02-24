While exploring many hidden locations in Sons of the Forest, several will require a keycard. The exact location for this keycard is difficult to find, and you must find multiple items before you can add this keycard to your inventory. When you do find it, it should give you access to several bunkers and locked doorways throughout the island. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the maintenance keycard in Sons of the Forest. This is also known as the red keycard.

Where to find the red keycard in Sons of the Forest

Before you can go retrieve the keycard, you’re going to need the shovel, which requires you to find the rebreather and the Rope Gun. The rebreather will be inside the cave close to the crash site when you initially start the game. There will be multiple enemies and mutants in this part of the cave, so be mindful of them. After fighting them, the rebreather will be close to the end of the cave, close to the pool of water with a shark in it. The Rope Gun is on another part of the island, near where you can find the 3D printer. It is also inside a cave full of enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you collect those two items, you’ll need to make your way close to the base of the snowy mountain, where you can find a GPS locator and another cave. Inside the cave will be a shovel, which requires both the Rope Gun and the rebreather to reach. You’ll find the shovel at the end of the cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location you now need to reach to use the shovel should not be too far away. It will be the green icon you can see to the north on the way to the crash site. When you arrive, you’ll find several golf carts nearby, and there is a patch of dirt where you can use your shovel. Use your shovel on the ground until you reveal a door leading to an underground bunker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The bunker leads to a living area, and you should find the keycard in the back of the room on the left side, on top of a desk next to a computer.