How to find the Black Box in Salt Bite in Horizon Forbidden West

Black Boxes are one of the many collectibles you can find across the Forbidden West. Each one of these collectibles is found in the ruins of airplanes that crashed and can be traded for resources. There are a total of 12 of these boxes hidden away in the world of Horizon for you to discover. Here is where you can find the Black Box in Salt Bite in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Travel to Salt Bite. It is a small settlement in the northern part of the map. You can find this settlement southwest of Cauldron IOTA and West of Stone Crest. You may come near it on your way to Stone Crest as part of the story.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hidden away in this small settlement is a Black Box. To find it, you need to locate the building with the hunter trader in it. While the building might not look like much, it is actually an airplane. In the back of the plane, you will see a vent that you can pull open. Use your pullcaster to open the vent. The shopkeep might not like it, but if you climb back through the vent, you will find the Black Box on the other side. You will have to go to the back of the plane to find it.