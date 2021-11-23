How to find the Griseous Orb in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers embarking on a journey in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will have an opportunity to catch and train Gen IV legendary Pokémon Giratina. While Giratina has two forms, trainers can only catch the Pokémon in its Altered Forme. However, using Griseous Orb, trainers can transform Giratina into its Origin Forme.

How to get Griseous Orb

Screenshot via Gamepur

Getting Griseous Orb can be a hassle in the new Pokémon games. Assuming that you have already captured Giratina, follow the below-mentioned steps to get Griseous Orb.

Unlock the Ramanas Park by beating Elite Four and completing the Sinnoh Pokedex.

Head to Ramanas Park, which is located on the south of Sandgem Town.

Once there, talk to the receptionist. She will give you the option to buy various Slates. Once you buy a Slate, you can use it to summon the respective Legendary Pokémon inside the Park. To encounter Giratina, you need to buy Distortion Slate which will cost three Small Mystery Shard or a single Large Mystery Shard. You can farm Myster Shards in the Grand Underground.

After buying Distortion Slate, head to the Distortion Room cave located on the north side of the Park. Here, use the Slate on Pedestal to trigger the encounter with Giratina in its Origin Forme.

Upon defeating Giratina, you’ll get Griseous Orb as a reward.

Keep in mind trainers cannot catch Giratina in this battle. Once you acquire Griseous Orb, simply give it to Giratina to transform the Pokémon into its Origin Forme.