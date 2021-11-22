How to change Giratina’s form in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Giratina is one of the most powerful Pokémon trainers can capture in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The legendary Ghost/Dragon-type Pokémon was the mascot of Pokémon Platinum and is a strong addition to any team in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. That said, Giratina has two forms, and here is how to change it in the new Pokémon games.

How to change Giratina’s form

Trainers that are successful in catching Giratina will notice that the Pokémon is in its Altered Forme. To change it, you need to simply give Giratina Griseous Orb, which will allow the Pokémon to transform into its Origin Forme.

It’s worth noting that changing Giratina’s form will not affect its moveset. Furthermore, Giratina won’t be able to transform if it’s holding any other item apart from Griseous Orb.

Giratina can only be caught in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in Turnback Cave. However, you need access to National Dex, which can only be obtained by beating the Elite 4 atleast once. Once you have access to National Dex, head to Turnback Cave near Sendoff Spring. Giratina is located in the room that comes after the 3rd pillar; however, the layout of Turnback Cave is randomly generated, so it will take some RNG luck.