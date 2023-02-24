The Rope Gun is a tool you can find while playing Sons of the Forest. It’s extremely useful in helping you traverse the many caves and forests on the island where you crashed. It’s also extremely useful to find a coveted item: the shove. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Rope Gun in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the Rope Gun in Sons of the Forest

The Rope Gun will be inside a cave not too far from where you had to find the 3D printer. After reaching the 3D printer, head to the closest cave, which should be between multiple rivers. There should be some supplies outside the cave, and you can enter it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The cave will have multiple dead construction workers inside of it. They were attempting to drill into the mountain and encountered the mutants now everywhere throughout this location. Go deeper into the cave and head to the left. You’ll find a large blob of what looks like a moving creature blocking your path. The Rope Gun is through this pathway, along with multiple enemies. You will need to create a time bomb and destroy it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can create a time bomb by finding a circuit board, five coins, wire, duct tape, a C4 brick, and a watch. These items can appear in many of the washed-up supplies you have when you initially start the game, or you can attempt to attack cannibal and mutant camps on the island for a chance to find these items. Once you have all of them, construct the time bomb, toss it at the creature, and advance.

Unfortunately, locating the Rope Gun in the cave is extremely difficult. The location is dark and full of mutants, and getting turned around is easy. However, our best advice to get through this area is to toss out flares to light up your path and continue going forward. The course is relatively linear, so if you can keep track of moving forward and exploring the cave, you’ll eventually find the Rope Gun at the end. When you do, jump down the cliffside where you’re at, and you’ll find an exit for the cave a short distance from the entrance.