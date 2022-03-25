How to find the side road in Rocky Rollin’ Road in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s levels are mostly linear, but there are some secret areas that you can access to find some hidden collectibles. Most of the levels typically make it a side objective for you to discover each of their secrets, and you’ll be rewarded with extra Waddle Dees for doing just that. One of Rocky Rollin’ Road’s side objectives calls for you to “find the side road while going uphill,” and the side road itself might be a bit tricky to find. Here’s where to find it.

Early in the level, you’ll run up a hill filled with giant rolling boulders that you’ll have to weave in and out of. The main path will take you left once you reach the top of the hill, but you can find the side path by sticking to the right. The entrance is by some white flowers; just hug the wall, head right, and you’ll be in a very tight alley. You should get a notification signaling you’ve completed the side objective.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside the alley, you’ll find a tall ladder on the side of a building. Climb it, and you’ll arrive on the roof. You’ll see a dome on top of the roof that you can use Mouthful Mode on to obtain a figure.