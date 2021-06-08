How to find the Warden in Minecraft

The Warden is set to be a blind enemy in Minecraft. It’s going to be detecting you based on your movement, the vibrations you make in the ground. If you’re not moving, the Warden will have a tough time finding you, but when it does, you’re going to be in a lot of trouble. The Warden mob was set to release in Minecraft’s 1.17 update. However, it did not come out for the first part of Minecraft’s Caves and Cliffs update. We can expect it for the second part, and when it does release, this is how you’ll go about finding it.

When you’re searching for the Warden, you’ll need to dig deep into the ground to find it. It only spawns in the deep dark biome. The deep dark biome is suspected to spawn somewhere near deepslate blocks, between -1 to -64 Y, but this has not been confirmed. Regardless, you’ll need to dig deep into the ground to locate a Warden, and when you do, you’ll want to begin sneaking.

A Warden cannot detect a player if they’re sneaking. You want to try to do this when you enter its territory, and then you want to throw an item away from you, forcing the Warden to turn its back. Because it’s blind, you can lure it away by tossing items away from you, luring it around a room while you’re sneaking around. It detects where the item lands but not where the item was thrown from.

While the Warden has been shown and presented by the Mojang development team, the creature is not in the game yet. We can expect it to release to Minecraft sometime in the second part of the Caves and Cliffs update.