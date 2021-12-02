How to fix Battlefield 2042 PC mouse setting issues

Some players are running into issues in Battlefield 2042 on PC where they are finding it impossible to aim left or right after a recent update. Fortunately, Florian Le Bihan, the game’s lead game designer, has taken to Twitter to offer some useful tips with regard to solving the issue. There are also some useful fixes from other sources in the community.

There are a range of different fixes below which should solve the issue for you and have you back on the Battlefield in no time.

Delete Documents

Reset your keybindings or delete the Battlefield 2042 folder in your Documents.

Reset in-game options

reset the following sections of in-game options: – Mouse & Keyboard > OnFoot – Mouse & Keyboard > OnFoot > KeyBindings > Movement

PROFSAVE_profile changes

According to the Battlefield Bulletin Twitter account, you can try the below steps.

Open “PROFSAVE_profile” (Documents\Battlefield 2042\settings folder) with notepad.

Find GstKeyBinding.infantry.ConceptYaw.

Delete all of the lines & save file.

Finally, according to the Battlefield Direct Communication Twitter account, you can restore default settings by removing “PROFSAVE” files in My Documents > Battlefield 2042 > Settings to keep playing. This will reset all the settings for your game, however.