How to fix the Bloodhound Prestige skin challenge tracker bug in Apex Legends

With Apex Legends’ Third Anniversary Event now live, players have the opportunity to own the first-ever Bloodhound Prestige skin. As more variants of the skin can be unlocked through damage-focused challenges, some have reported that these challenges have not been tracking any of their progress. This issue has apparently plagued most who’ve unlocked the Prestige skin, but they may need to wait a bit for a permanent fix.

At the time of writing, the only known fix for the bug is said to release sometime after February 21, with developer Respawn Entertainment revealing a patch is in the works. In addition, it hinted it will gift Prestige skins owners “a make-good” gift for their lost progress. It is not understood whether players will be able to get their previous stats to track with this patch, but the developer also noted in the Apex Legends subreddit that it is looking into the possibility.

Unfortunately, there is no workaround for the tracking bug aside from this incoming patch. Though, it has been confirmed, once the fix is released, those with the Prestige skin will be able to progress through its Tiers even after the Third Anniversary Event ends. As for other challenges, the issue does not appear to be affecting stat-tracking for Daily and other Third Anniversary challenges.