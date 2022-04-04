How to fix co-op not working in MLB The Show 22

With the addition of online cooperative play to MLB The Show 22, plenty of players are going to give the new game mode a try this season. Before this year, you were always stuck being competitive against your friends, but baseball is a team sport, so it makes sense that a co-op mode would be added. Here is what you can do if you are having issues accessing online co-op.

In the early days of MLB The Show 22’s release, there have been some connection issues, as is common with games reliant on the internet. With online co-op being a completely new mode, it is not unheard of that you would run into some issues.

Our first recommendation is to check if the servers for the game are currently down. Occasionally, the development team will shut them down temporarily to perform server maintenance if a lot of people are experiencing issues. You can get a good idea of when this happens by going to the main menu and seeing if the bulletin board at the top of the screen has news or says you are not connected.

Another possible early issue has to do with crossplay and cross-generational play. Some people say that when they tried to play on the PlayStation 5 version with someone on PlayStation 4, they were able to get in when they switched to the PS4 version. However, it isn’t advisable to have two different versions of the same game installed on your console. That is just a waste of storage space.

If you are having problems connecting with a friend in The Show’s online co-op, there really is not more we can say than keep trying to send each other invites or play a different mode and wait for Sony San Diego to fix the issues they are dealing with.