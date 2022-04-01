Is MLB The Show 22 down? How to check the MLB The Show servers

MLB The Show 22 is now live, and that means the crack of the virtual bat, and a few server problems here or there. Last year, server problems were a major problem for MLB The Show 21. A lot of that could be attributed to the fact that MLB The Show was made available on multiple platforms for the first time ever. Now that the franchise has incorporated Nintendo owners into the picture, this year could feature much of the same issues that existed in 2021.

So, how can you see if the MLB The Show 22 servers are down? Let’s go over a few things that you can do.

We should note right off the bat that online services are a big part of MLB The Show. Not only do these services affect cross-platform progression, but also Road to the Show program progress, Diamond Dynasty activity, and cloud saves.

Related: Is MLB The Show 22 cross platform/crossplay?

First off, make sure that your Internet connection is working properly. Check any routers, as well as ISP status reports, to see if the problem is with the Internet, before moving on to the next steps.

Next, try to do a hard reset of your console, whether it be a Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch. This including holding down the power button for about 10 seconds, and then unplug the console. Wait 10 seconds, then re-plug the console back in, and restart the system. Then, try opening up MLB The Show 22 again.

If none of that works. your best bet is to check out the MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) Twitter account. Here, San Diego Studios will regularly provide any status updates for online services. This includes any technical problems on Sony’s side, live content updates and/or delays, as well as server maintenance announcements. One of those looks like this:

Server maintenance is scheduled for 4 AM PT on 4/1/22 in #MLBTheShow 22.



Please complete all games prior to that time. Thank you. — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 1, 2022

These server maintenance updates typically happen during the early morning hours in the United States, but could happen at any time. This is especially true during times where the servers could be under a high amount of stress.

Keep checking the MLB The Show Twitter account, as well as other social media forums like the San Diego Studios forums, or the MLB The Show Reddit page.