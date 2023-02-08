How to fix error code WS-116521-6 on Playstation

In this age of digital downloads, you can have any game available within a few seconds. Whether you install them directly to your hard drive, keep them on a backup, or access them from the cloud, you can start them pretty quickly. However, there may come a time when digital content can be problematic, in the case of the PlayStation error code WS-116521-6. If you see the message, here’s how to solve it.

How to fix error code WS-116521-6

The message can pop up when you try to access a game. It’s caused by an error within the PSN and may be solved by performing the following tasks. The first thing you’ll want to do is reset your internet connection settings through your PlayStation console. After the reset is complete, you’ll want to run an internet connection test through the console itself. If that doesn’t solve the matter, move on to the next step.

Disconnecting your router and modem is your next bet in potentially solving the error code. Once both devices have shut down, wait around five minutes before turning them both back on again. If you notice that the error message persists, try disconnecting the router and modem again. It’s likely that the line may be temporarily busy.

The problem is an error with the PSN server. The message is related to a license issue on the network and believes players do not have access to the game they are trying to play. If the process does not work for you, try heading to the official PlayStation website to check out the status of the PSN. You can also access support through the site as well. You can also check out this list of all PlayStation errors so you know what exactly they are and how to fix them if you encounter them.