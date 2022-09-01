All PlayStation 5 error codes

The PlayStation 5 is an incredible piece of hardware. However, there are multiple problems you might run into that prevent you from using it, and there could be an error code associated with the issue. Thankfully, a lot of these problems have similar solutions that require you to follow a handful of easy steps. This guide will cover all PlayStation error codes and what you can do about them.

All PS5 error codes

What to do with Error Code WS-116522-7

This error is caused when the system software has failed to update, and the troubleshooting methods to fix it are:

Update via Internet

Restart your PlayStation 5, connect it to the internet via a wired connection, and configure your network settings.

Update via USB Storage Device

Download the latest system software version and ensure that the file name and save location are correct.

Update with Game Disc

Ensure there are no smudges, fingerprints, or scratches on the disc; if you find any, clean the disc with a soft cloth such as glasses cleaning cloth and wipe it from the center to the edges.

What to do with Error Code WS-116420-4, WV-109146-1, NW-102650-4, NW-102417-5, CE-113212-0, WV-109153-9, CE-105799-1, WV-109144-9

The reason for encountering the error code WS-116420-4, NW-102650-4, NW-102417-5, CE-113212-0, WV-109153-9, or WV-109146-1 is that the console cannot connect to the server and here are the possible fixes:

Check if the PSN network status page is under any maintenance or if there is any server failure.

Restart your PlayStation 5, connect to a wired connection, and configure your network settings.

Contact your router vendor to update the firmware of your router.

Try opening TCP: 80, 443, 3478, 3479, 3480 and UDP: 3478, 3479,49152～65535 ports. You can contact your ISP for help with port opening and router settings.

Try to set up a static IP address manually in the network settings to improve it.

Try temporarily changing your DNS settings by going to DNS settings in the Network Settings and configuring them with the number of the public DNS that is free and open to the public by companies or organizations.

If the fixes mentioned above don’t work, the line will likely be temporarily busy; leave it for a while and try again later.

What to do with Error Code CE-107520-5

You will need to install the latest system software to make this error disappear and here’s how to do it:

Connect your PlayStation 5 to the internet and update it to the latest version of system software available. If an error occurs during the update, restart your network equipment and PlayStation 5, and then try to update again.

You can also try to update via downloading the latest software on a USB storage drive from a computer with access to the internet.

If you don’t have access to the internet, you can also update the software via disc. When you start a disc that contains a more recent version of the system software, a screen will be displayed to guide you through the update process.

What to do with Error Code WS-116439-4, WS-115195-2, NP-103117-3, NP-103111-7, NP-103109-4,NP-103105-0

These errors may be caused due to server maintenance or failure; thus, the system cannot connect to the server. So, firstly check the server status, and if it is working fine; follow the steps listed below:

Reset the Internet connection settings and run the Internet connection test.

If the fixes mentioned above don’t work, try again later, as the PlayStation Network might be experiencing high traffic.

What to do with Error Code CE-117722-0

Error Code CE-117722-0 pops up if there is an issue with the PlayStation Now streaming connection. In this case, follow these methods:

Check whether the connection is suitable to stream games by performing an internet connection test on PS Now.

Restart your PlayStation 5, connect it to the internet via a wired connection, and configure your network settings.

Contact your router vendor and update the firmware of your router.

If the game is downloadable, download it to play and ensure there is enough free space available.

If you are still experiencing the issue, try again after some time, as the line might be temporarily busy.

What to do with Error Code WV-109145-0, WV-109166-3

These error codes fall under the category of internet connection error and can be fixed as follows:

Check if the PSN network status page is under any maintenance or if there is any server failure.

Restart your PlayStation 5, hook it up to a wired connection, and configure your network settings.

Contact your router vendor to update the firmware of your router.

Try opening TCP: 80, 443, 3478, 3479, 3480 and UDP: 3478, 3479,49152～65535 ports. You can contact your ISP for help with port opening and router settings.

In the network settings, try to set up a static IP address manually to improve it.

Try changing DNS settings temporarily by going to DNS settings in the Network Settings and configuring them with the number of the public DNS that is free and open to the public by companies or organizations.

If the fixes mentioned above don’t work, the line will likely be temporarily busy; leave it for a while and try again later.

What to do with Error Code NW-102315-2, NW-102308-4, NW-102307-3

If there is a communication error while connecting to the PlayStation Network, you might experience this issue. In this case, follow the fixes mentioned below:

Check if the PSN network status page is under any maintenance or if there is any server failure.

Restart your PlayStation 5, connect it to a wired connection, and configure your network settings.

Contact your router vendor to update the firmware of your router.

Try opening TCP: 80, 443, 3478, 3479, 3480 and UDP: 3478, 3479,49152～65535 ports. You can contact your ISP for help with port opening and router settings.

In the network settings, try to set up a static IP address manually to improve it.

Try changing DNS settings temporarily by going to DNS settings in the Network Settings and configuring them with the number of the public DNS that is free and open to the public by companies or organizations.

If the fixes mentioned above don’t work, the line will likely be temporarily busy; leave it for a while and try again later.