How to fix invalid platform error during installation for New World

New World is an MMO from Amazon Games, and it features a fertile world for players to explore and build a thriving civilization in a new land. However, a handful of players are encountering a handful of issues when it comes to installing New World. Several have reported they’re experiencing an error that says they’re using an invalid platform. What is the invalid platform error, and how do you fix it while installing New World?

The problem could be originating with players attempting to download New World with an incorrect operating system. For example, others have experienced similar issues when downloading a game while still using Windows XP. Because a game did not support this operating system, they could not install the game to their system unless they updated it to a new one. This could likely be a similar issue for New World.

New World supports Windows 10 64-bit, and likely anything above this. If you’re using Windows 8 or 7, you’re probably going to encounter issues when attempting to install this game. No other operating systems were found on the New World system requirements page on Steam.

If you are using a Windows 10 operating system and you’re still experiencing problems when installing the game, you might want to double-check your connection to Steam. You might want to start the installation process over again to ensure no problems when you initially tried it. You may also want to reach out to Steam support to see if they can help you with the solution or with the New World support team.