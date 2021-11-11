How to fix PUBG: New State crashing on startup issues

PUBG: New State has been released with its fair share of bugs and errors. While some players are experiencing server connection errors, others are not able to enter the game. Meanwhile, several players are reporting crashing issues when trying to launch PUBG: New State, which is very frustrating. If you are one of those players, you can try the following fixes suggested by Krafton.

Fix PUBG: New State crashing issues

While it seems like the issues need to be fixed by Krafton from the backend, you can still try a few fixes from your side: