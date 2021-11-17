How to fix Status Code CO2 504 in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is now available for anyone to pick up and play on their smartphones. The game translates the universe of Final Fantasy VII and brings it into the battle royale genre, with players fighting it out to be the best and first Soldier. However, the game isn’t without its issues, and there’s one in particular that keeps getting in the way of matches. In this guide, we’ll explain what Status Code CO2 504 is and how to fix it.

What is Status Code CO2 504?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Status Code CO2 504 is an error in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier informing you that the game’s network connection is unstable. While the error tells you to check the connection on your end, it’s more likely the issue is with the server. This error popped up a lot on launch day when the game was known to be having issues, and the servers were struggling to cope with the number of people playing the game.

Check your connection and wait for server stability to be restored

The only known fix for this error is to wait. When the number of players coming to the game slows, or once the developers have finished performing maintenance, the error should stop appearing for you. It’s also worth checking your internet connection just to be sure it’s not a problem on your end. Try to play in areas with good service or a decent wi-fi connection you can take advantage of.