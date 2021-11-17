Servers are struggling as players flood Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier went live early this morning. The game’s servers are already struggling to cope with the number of players bombarding the servers, hoping to get into a match in the new battle royale title.

Should you get through the character creation screen, you’ll be able to play a brief tutorial that teaches you the basics of gameplay. However, once the tutorial is over, the game kicks most players back to the start screen and states that the network is unstable. This is an issue that the developers are aware of and are actively trying to fix, but the problem persists at the time of writing.

The game servers are currently experiencing some instability and some users are experiencing connection errors after completing the tutorial.



We are working to smooth things out and ask for your patience in the meantime. We apologize for the trouble!#FF7FS — FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER_EN｜FF7FS (@FFVII_FS_EN) November 17, 2021

Those who registered their interest in the game were notified that they could download it last week. Until today, a message stating that the servers have been undergoing maintenance has been all that will display when trying to tap to start. The game should be live today, but the aforementioned issue is hindering most players from getting into the meat of the title. The developers seem to be fairly active, so the issue could be fixed relatively quickly.

While the developers work, a support page has been shared that you can use to alert them of any other issues that crop up.