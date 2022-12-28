How to fix the Bad Gateway error in Escape from Tarkov

Escape from Tarkov can be a rigorous experience when on the battlefield, though some difficulties can even be found when logging-in. When attempting to sign in their accounts, players may find an error that only reads “Bad Gateway,” and it never explains what the issue may be. Luckily, there are some workarounds to this popular problem that could potentially get you back into the game in no time. Here’s what the Bad Gateway error is and how to resolve it in Escape from Tarkov.

How do you fix the Bad Gateway Error in Escape from Tarkov?

The Bad Gateway error in the shooter mainly occurs once the title has released a new patch. Thus, numerous players flock to the game all at once, possibly overwhelming its online servers. To begin fixing the issue, you will need to ensure you have downloaded and installed the latest update from the launcher. The game’s official Twitter account will also notify fans when updates are released and if there are issues with their launch, so it best to check the page beforehand.

If you happen to have the latest version and continue to encounter the error, your next step should be to check the Escape from Tarkov’s status server page. It not only signals when the game is dealing with ongoing errors and what features are affected by them, the site even estimates when these could be resolved. No matter the servers’ status, we also recommend players check their internet connection and restart their router to ensure it is not a problem on their end.

Related: How to Fix Escape from Tarkov Launcher Issues

Although it is not a favorable resolution, those still noticing the Bad Gateway error may need to resort to uninstalling and downloading the game once again. This is because the error is also known to appear when part of the game’s files have become corrupted. Once it is reinstalled, players will have the latest version of Escape from Tarkov and hopefully one that is likely ridden of login issues.