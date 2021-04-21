Can you fix the Call of Duty: Warzone server queue bug?

Players who actively jump into Call of Duty: Warzone have likely encountered a server queue bug where they’re stuck waiting for a new Warzone match to drop. The queue bug is notorious at preventing teams from returning to the battle royale game. For those who have played many online games, waiting for a match queue is pretty common. If you’ve been waiting for more than a few minutes and don’t see any progress, there are a few things you can do to correct this issue.

Call of Duty: Warzone live event

For those participating in the Call of Duty: Warzone live event on April 20 to 21, you’ll likely encounter this error quite a bit. If you are, we highly recommend you wait in the queue until the next event time rolls around. A lot of players are trying to jump into the game right now, so waiting and being patient is your best bet at this time. The servers are experiencing quite a few problems right now, and there are several outages and connection issues.

Here is the full schedule for the Call of Duty: Warzone live event schedule leading up to Season 3.

Wait five to 10 minutes

You want to wait at least five to 10 minutes before doing anything drastic. If you attempt to restart your Call of Duty: Warzone match with your friends, you’ll reenter the queue and be sent to the back of the line. When there’s a large influx of players trying to get into the game, you’re better off holding off for as long as possible before dropping.

When you’ve been waiting more than 10 minutes to join a Warzone game, there’s likely a larger problem than a lot of players trying to jump into the game. When you are with your friends, there are some ways to double-check what would be going on.

Restart your game

After waiting 10 minutes, you’ll want to restart your game, and then jump back into Call of Duty: Warzone. While this does place you back into the queue, and into another line, if you can connect to the game on your computer, you’re better off seeing if you can connect to a match.

It’s only after waiting another 10 minutes should you suspect a problem on Activision’s side. There’s probably something happening with the servers, and there are a few ways you can learn about them.

Check the Call of Duty: Warzone servers

A good way to make sure that the issue is not on your end is to see if the Call of Duty: Warzone servers are down or issues. Activision has an online service page that provides players with a behind-the-scenes look at what’s happening. You’ll be able to receive additional information about how the servers are performing on all platforms. There will be information for all Call of Duty: Warzone platforms, such as Epic Games, Steam, PSN, Xbox Live, and Battle.net.

If Activision’s page doesn’t provide a straight answer, you can always investigate the Down Detector website. From here, you’ll be able to see how many reported outages have occurred for other Call of Duty: Warzone players and what problems are being reported. You can see if players are having more trouble logging in or if it’s the server itself. On hectic days, we expect players will encounter far more server issues rather than log-in problems.

Check your connection

After you’ve gone through those two pages and everything looks good, it’s time to take a look at what’s going on in your home. You may need to unplug your router, let it sit for 15 seconds, and then replug it in to restart your internet. If you’re using a Wi-Fi signal, you’ll probably want to switch to a wired connection to receive the fastest speeds for your platform.

Should all of these solutions fail, you may want to double-check to see if Warzone requires an update. You can do this by finding the Warzone file on your platform and perform a quick scan of all the files. Call of Duty: Warzone regularly requires updates, so it wouldn’t be surprising if you missed one if you’ve been away for a little bit.

Contact Activision’s service team

The more drastic solutions to problems with Call of Duty: Warzone include reinstalling the game or contacting Activision’s service team to see if they can’t help you figure out what’s happening. The service team might take quite a bit of time to reach out to you, but they’re your best bet to help you find the solution if you could not connect to a Warzone match after reinstalling the software to your platform.