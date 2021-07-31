How to fix the co-op multiplayer not working error in The Ascent

Players that are trying the co-op mode of The Ascent may run into a bug that halts them from joining other players. This issue has been rampant in the game, and as a result, many have stopped playing the co-op mode altogether. That said, here are few fixes that players can try in order to avoid the error.

What is the “co-op multiplayer not working” error in The Ascent?

As mentioned before, players end up going alone in a game despite playing the co-op mode. Unfortunately, there is no known cause for why this error occurs, and we will have to wait for an official statement from developers on the subject. In the meantime, players can try some of the below-mentioned methods which can possibly fix the error:

The error seems to be dominant on the PC version of the game. If you have the Xbox version of the game, try playing on that.

Close the game completely using task manager on PC. Make sure it’s not running in the background once closed. Reopen the game and try the co-op mode again.

Restart PC/Xbox and reopen the game. If the problem persists uninstall and then reinstall the game.

Make sure the game is updated to the latest version.

There is no guaranteed solution to the error, and players will have to wait for developers to officially address the issue.