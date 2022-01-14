How to fix the Content Package is No Longer Available error in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is a massive game with many moving parts. Between the regular updates it gets on multiple platforms and its connectivity with multiple other Call of Duty games, it is expected to run into issues every now and then. If you are playing on either PlayStation or Xbox, you may have run into an error message called dev error 6039 and says, “Content package is no longer available.” Here is how to fix it.

If you have gotten the Content package is no longer available error in Call of Duty: Warzone, it means some portion of the game is corrupted.

Check for updates

We first recommend backing out of the game and checking to see if your game is updated to the current version.

On PlayStation, press the Options button on your controller while on the game’s tile and select Check for Update.

On Xbox, open My games & apps, and on the left side of the screen, go to Manage. Click on Updates and wait for your console to search through your library for games that have an update available.

Reinstall the game

If you either don’t have an update or are still getting the error after that update, you will likely be stuck with having to uninstall the game and reinstall it again to fix it. While this is pretty annoying with how large of a file Warzone is, this seems to be the most reliable way to get the game working again.

To uninstall on PlayStation, press Options on the game’s tile and choose Delete. After that is done, go to your Game Library and find the game to reinstall it.

On Xbox, find the game’s tile and press the Menu button. Go to Manage game & add-ons. To the left is a button that says Uninstall all. Choose that and once the game is off your drive, select the tile again to get an option to put it back on.