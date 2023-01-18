How to fix the EA app not connecting to server error

If you are a PC player who plays plenty of EA games, you need to go through their EA app launcher to purchase and start games. While this destination is your one-stop shop for Apex Legends, The Sims, and other EA-made titles, it can run into issues, preventing you from accessing certain content and features. If your EA app is struggling to connect to the servers, here are some ways to get it working again.

What to do when the EA app can’t connect to the server

Before you go too far into figuring out why you can’t connect to the servers for an EA game, you should first check to see if there are any outages for particular games. Go to EA Help’s official website and click the Game tab at the top left of the screen. Select the game you are trying to play and you can see that game’s server status on the banner of the game’s page. You can also check the EA Help Twitter page for recent announcements. An additional spot to check is Downdetector’s EA page to see how many users are reporting issues at that moment.

If there are no indications of any problems on EA’s side, you should restart your internet router and check to see if things are running properly there. While waiting for this to happen, we also recommend fully restarting your PC, just in case. When everything is back up, maybe test to see if you can access other games and online features.

If none of the above have worked for you and you can’t nail down any internet connection issues, we recommend getting in contact with EA’s support team directly. They can further direct you on the next steps to take.