How to fix the Error 2618 message in Tower of Fantasy

Just like every new release that comes out to high anticipation, there is bound to be some day-one and server issues. That is also the case with the Tower of Fantasy, a brand new mobile game from Hotta Studio and Level Infinite. Described by some as “Genshin Impact, sci-fi edition”, the new game has been highly anticipated and as such, there have been issues and login queues from the sheer number of players that have been trying to log on and play. Similarly, if you have encountered the dreaded Error 2618 issue, then this guide might help you out.

What is the Error 2618 in Tower of Fantasy?

This error message will show up only when you’re trying to log into the game and to your chosen game server. The game’s default login screen will dim and present you with the message that the game has encountered Error 2618. So what does that really mean? Simply put, that error message means that your chosen server is full at the moment. However, there are still a couple of solutions that we can take to help get rid of this error message.

How to fix Error 2618 in Tower of Fantasy?

There might not be a direct “fix” for the error message that you’re getting, but there are still some steps that you can take to try and circumvent the problem. For example, you can try reloading the server to see if it was just a momentary snag. If the error message persists, try one of the following methods:

Try closing the game, then running the app again.

Try choosing a different server to play on while you wait.

If all servers in your region are showing the same error message, try a server in a different region.

However, if none of these solutions help you get rid of Error 2618, then unfortunately the next best thing you can do is to be patient and wait for the login clog to clear out. That is the sad reality of brand new games that they sometimes can’t handle all of the player interest at the same time.