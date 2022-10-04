How to fix the error code BC-153 in Overwatch 2

There will be a handful of problems every so often while playing Overwatch 2. It’s relatively common to have issues logging into the game, or the servers could be struggling, depending on the time of day or if there’s a big event happening in-game. In addition, some players are experiencing problems with error code BC-153, which is one that frequently appears in Overwatch 1. Here’s what you need to know about error code BC-153 in Overwatch 2 and what you can do about it.

Can you fix the error code BC-153 in Overwatch 2?

The BC-153 error code is one that frequently appears on PlayStation consoles. If you’re encountering this error in Overwatch 2, it’s likely a carryover from the original one that appeared in Overwatch 1. Our best recommendation to tackle this error code is to log out from the game, restart your internet connection, and then try to reestablish it. There could be an error with your internet, and many players have succeeded when going through these steps.

Related: What is the error Queue: 0 Players Ahead of You in Overwatch 2

It’s important to note that this error code originally appeared in the first Overwatch, and with it appearing again with Overwatch 2, it likely has the same solution. However, this solution did not always work, and you might still encounter this error after you restart your internet and try to reestablish your connection.

There could be more significant problems happening with Overwatch 2’s servers. Our best recommendation is to make your way over to the Overwatch Support twitter page at @PlayOverwatch. The team handling this page typically provides relatively good information about what’s happening in Overwatch 2’s servers. They can give you an idea of what’s going on or even provide further details on how long these problems could likely continue.

Should you continue to encounter these errors in Overwatch 2 and the BC-153 error code persists, you may want to reach out to the Overwatch 2 support page on Blizzard’s website.