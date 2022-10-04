What is the error Queue: 0 Players Ahead of You in Overwatch 2

When you’re waiting for the Overwatch 2 servers to open and let you into the game, it can be relatively boring waiting for the server to open so you can start playing. While in a queue, a few errors have been known to occur, and a common one is when the queue number reaches zero, showing there are no players in front of you, but you still can’t access the game. What is happening when it says queue: 0 players ahead of you in Overwatch 2, and what can you do about it?

Can you fix the error Queue: 0 Players Ahead of You in Overwatch 2?

Unfortunately, if you’re seeing this problem and you’re jumping into Overwatch 2, it’s because this is a visual bug. This might happen after the countdown of a large queue, and then you reach the front of the line. When you attempt to connect to the server, there could be an error, and then it reestablishes your link in the queue, and you will continue waiting. When this happens, you’re not being dropped to the back of the line, but you’re still waiting alongside everyone else.

Overall, the visual problem makes waiting for the Overwatch 2 servers frustrating, and there’s nothing you can do but wait it out. We do not recommend closing out the game and attempting to requeue, as this has you return to the back of the line for Overwatch 2, and you will likely have to wait even longer. Instead, we recommend merely waiting in the queue, keeping the Overwatch 2 window open, and waiting for your turn.

Overwatch 2 is going through a problematic launch, primarily because of server problems, and Blizzard President, Mike Ybarra, has reported a DDoS attack on the Overwatch 2 servers. This DDoS attack, alongside the launch day for the game, is not making for a good recipe.