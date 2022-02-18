How to fix the Examine the Machine Carcass glitch during Reach for the Stars in Horizon Forbidden West

There are multiple quests and activities for you to do as you make your way through Horizon Forbidden West with Aloy. Unfortunately, you might encounter a handful of issues during the quest, or certain things may not operate properly. A handful of players have encountered a problem with the Reach for the Stars quest when attempting to examine a machine carcass. In this guide, we cover how you can best fix the Examine the Machine Carcass glitch during the Reach for the Stars quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

The glitch will occur for the Reach of the Stars quest when you reach a carcass of a machine corpse, and the next step is for you to examine the body. Unfortunately, when some players approach the body, no icon prompt appears for you to examine the body and progress the quest.

We highly recommend reverting to your previous save and restart the quest if you encounter this issue. When doing this, you will lose a little bit of progress, but it’s only a few minutes based on the game’s autosave format. You can do this from the game’s menu. Make sure to select the Restart from Save option.

You’ll have to follow the steps to reach the Machine Carcass once again, but when you get there, you’ll receive a prompt to interact and examine the Machine Carcass, allowing you to progress through the quest.