How to fix the Oops! We encountered an Unexpected Error message on Twitch

Streaming platform Twitch is one of the world’s largest video & gaming apps, but it too can run into technical problems. In some instances, Twitch users could be greeted to a message that states “Oops! We encountered an Unexpected Error” while using the application. So, how can you fix this error message on Twitch? Let’s go over a couple of solutions that could be of assistance.

Related: How to use Shoutouts on Twitch

How to fix the Oops! We encountered an Unexpected Error message

First off, one may get this message because Twitch is experiencing an outage. While Twitch outages don’t happen on a regular basis, there have been a number of occasions in which the site/app has dealt with technical difficulties. If you’re wondering how to check whether Twitch is done, check out our primer on how to do just that.

In this instance, Twitch will be unstable until the technical issues have been resolved.

If Twitch is up and running, we recommending re-starting the application, or leave and then re-enter the website. There are instances in which a simple re-start can fix get one back into the website or application. If that doesn’t work, it might be worth redownloading the app if you are on iOS, Android, or using Twitch via a console or Fire TV.

This message usually isn’t an Internet-related problem. However, rebooting a router, modem, or platform could also be a potential fix. Since one couldn’t access Twitch in general without an Internet connection, it is possible that this could resolve a situation in which an individual loses connection to the app while using it.